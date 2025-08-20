70% of rural libraries to be closed in Kyrgyzstan

According to him, studies have shown that in 82% of rural libraries the book stock is outdated and has become unusable. This is approximately 1 million 200 thousand books. As part of the debureaucratization, a decision is being made to close 70% of rural libraries and transfer suitable books to schools. "All central libraries will be digitized," the minister noted.

As earlier reported, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov proposed to establish a library of Turkic-speaking nations while addressing the 11th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.