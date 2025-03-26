7 regions of Kazakhstan fail to reach waste treatment targets

He said over 4.5 million tons of household waste are generated in Kazakhstan every year, with waste recycling rates making 25.8% in 2024, which is 4.2% less than the planned indicators of 30%.

He added seven out of 20 regions of Kazakhstan failed to reach the planned figures, with the most performance gaps recorded in Ulytau region (12%), the city of Almaty (7.3%), Mangistau region (5.5%), North Kazakhstan (5%), and Shymkent (3.5%).

The Minister stressed that one of the key reasons for low waste treatment is the insufficient economic attractiveness of utilization processes.

Recall that Kyzylorda region’s Baikonur city is to channel investment in household solid waste recycling and purchasing new equipment to manufacture cobblestone and cinder blocks.