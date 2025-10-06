EN
    6M earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

    12:02, 6 October 2025

    An earthquake measuring 6 points on the MSK-64 scale hit south of Kyrgyzstan at 02:29 am local time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: The Institute of Seismology of Kyrgyzstan National Academy of Sciences

    According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, the epicenter of the quake was on the territory of the Talas Range, 23 kilometers northeast of Chakmak-Suu village, 25 kilometers north of Bashky-Tush village, and 85 kilometers southwest of Talas city.

    Earthquake intensity in other settlements was as following:

    5.5 points in Chakmak-Suu, 5 points in Bashky-Terek, 4.5 points in Kara-Sai, Kek-Sai, Sheker, Kainar, Chon-Kara-Buura, Bakai-Ata, and 4 points in Talas.

    According to the preliminary information from the Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry, no casualties or damages were recorded.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
