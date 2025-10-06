6M earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, the epicenter of the quake was on the territory of the Talas Range, 23 kilometers northeast of Chakmak-Suu village, 25 kilometers north of Bashky-Tush village, and 85 kilometers southwest of Talas city.

Earthquake intensity in other settlements was as following:

5.5 points in Chakmak-Suu, 5 points in Bashky-Terek, 4.5 points in Kara-Sai, Kek-Sai, Sheker, Kainar, Chon-Kara-Buura, Bakai-Ata, and 4 points in Talas.

According to the preliminary information from the Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry, no casualties or damages were recorded.