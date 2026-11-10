63 of 71 films produced in Kazakhstan in 2026 made in Kazakh, President

The President described the Kazakh language as an enduring symbol of the country’s independence, the state language of the nation, and the lasting soul of the Kazakh people.

“Therefore, respect for the Kazakh language is our civic and human duty. If we establish ourselves as a civilized and strong state recognized throughout the world, with an advanced economy and achievements in innovation and high technology, it is obvious that the Kazakh language will also gain new strength. As the country's authority grows, so do the positions of its state language. This is an undeniable truth,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

The Head of State stressed that today the majority of children in kindergartens and schools are being educated in the Kazakh language. This year, 71% of schoolchildren were enrolled in Kazakh-language classes.

He said the number of students studying in Kazakh-language programs at universities and colleges has also grown.

"The use of the Kazakh language is expanding across all spheres, including the creative industries. There has been significant growth in the share of Kazakh-language content in publishing, music, and film. For example, 70% of the more than 6,000 books published last year were released in Kazakh, and 63 of the 71 films produced in Kazakhstan this year were made in the Kazakh language. All of this demonstrates the strong demand for the Kazakh language within our society. This is a very encouraging trend, and we should intensify our efforts in this direction. The Kazakh language is becoming a form of ‘soft power’ that unites the nation and broadens our country’s civilizational horizons,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President also highlighted that Kazakhstan’s national civilization is represented around the world by such outstanding historical figures as Sultan Baybars, the great thinker Abai, and the eminent scientist Kanysh Satbayev.

He emphasized that today, Kazakh culture, spirituality, and intellectual potential are being enriched by truly talented individuals such as Dimash Qudaibergen, a singer whose fame knows no borders; Samal Yeslyamova, winner of the Best Actress award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival; Bibisara Assaubayeva, a renowned chess player and multiple world champion; Yersin Baltagul (Kimbozan Haruki), a Kazakh wrestler, winner of numerous tournaments and professional sumo wrestler known throughout Japan, including by the Emperor; and Yerzat Dulatov, co-founder of the global startup Higgsfield AI. It would not be an exaggeration to call these citizens true patriots and cultural ambassadors of our country.

Earlier, the Head of State emphasized today’s event is of particular significance, as language has become an increasingly sensitive and important topic worldwide.