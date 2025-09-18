€600,000 worth of gold nuggets stolen from Paris Natural History Museum

Authorities say the crime was carried out by an organized group. Police were alerted on the morning of September 16, when a cleaning staff member discovered the disappearance of the specimens in the Gallery of Geology and Mineralogy. The stolen nuggets were part of the national collections preserved at the museum.

French media report that the burglars broke into the building using a blowtorch to cut through reinforced glass and sawed open an emergency door. They allegedly left their tools behind at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the suspects and establish the circumstances of the crime.

Earlier, it was reported that gold futures in the United States have exceeded $3,700 per troy ounce for the first time in history.