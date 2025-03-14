6 Kazakh boxers reach semifinals at Women's Boxing World Championship

Six out of ten Kazakhstani athletes secured spots in the semifinals and guaranteed themselves medals: Nazym Kyzaibay (48 kg), Alua Balkibekova (50 kg), Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60 kg), Aida Abikeeva (63 kg), Natalya Bogdanova (70 kg), and Yeldana Talipova (+81 kg).

Today, March 14, the Kazakh athletes will vie for spots in the finals. Nazym Kyzaibay will step into the ring against Kyong Ryong Hong (North Korea), Alua Balkibekova will fight against Kum Byol An (North Korea), Viktoriya Grafeyeva will go up against Natalia Shadrina (Serbia), Aida Abikeeva will meet Elena Babicheva (Russia), Natalya Bogdanova will clash with Aoife O'Rourke (Ireland), and Yeldana Talipova will fight against Daria Sazonova (Moldova).

The bouts will start at 10:00 pm Astana time.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s boxer Kyzaibay has secured an early win at the Women's Boxing World Championship.