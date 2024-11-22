57.1 GtCO2e and rising: Report calls for urgent climate action as world’s GHG emissions reach grim heights

With 68% of emissions attributed to the energy sector, figures show that it still dominates contribution. Power generation alone accounts for 26%, followed by transportation (15%), industry (11%), structures (6%), and fuel production (10%). Within transportation, road transport is the largest source, contributing 11%, while aviation adds 2%.

“A key driver of GHG emissions in different sectors is activity levels, which have generally grown at a global level and across all major sectors—apart from transport during and after the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report states. Industrial processes account for 9%, with cement production being a key contributor. With 11% in agriculture (mostly from livestock and biomass burning) and land use, land use change, and forestry at 7%, the sectors of agriculture, forestry, and other land use change account for 18%. Waste and other sources, such as solid and liquid waste, add 4% to the total emissions.

Though emissions trends have changed over the previous two decades, notable variations between present, per capita, and historical emissions still exist. “Per capita GHG emissions are significantly above the world average of 6.6 tons of CO2 equivalent in the United States of America and the Russian Federation and remain significantly below it in India, the African Union, and in LDCs. In terms of historic cumulative CO2 emissions (including LULUCF), the United States of America has produced the most global CO2 emissions to date, followed by the European Union and China. By contrast, India, LDCs, and the African Union have only produced a minor share of historic cumulative emissions, despite being highly populous countries and regions,” the report states.

New data shows that China remains the largest emitter, accounting for 30% of the world’s total emissions of 16,000 MtCO2e, up 5.2% from 2022. The United States, which accounts for 11% of global emissions, has the highest per capita emissions at 18 tCO2/capita, although its emissions have fallen by 1.4%. India's per capita emissions remain among the lowest at 2.9 tCO2e, however, it has climbed the fastest (by 6.1%). The European Union made notable progress toward its climate targets as emissions dropped 7.5%. Historically, the United States is the largest emitter overall, responsible for 20% of global CO2 emissions, followed by China and the European Union at 12% each.

The report presents a clear warning: the 1.5°C aim of the Paris Agreement will become unreachable unless global greenhouse gas emissions are almost halved by 2030, thus endangering even the 2°C target. However, it also offers workable options such as increasing solar and wind power, which could help to reduce 38% of the emissions by 2035, and improving forest management, which could contribute 20%. With an estimated cost less than $200 per ton of CO2 equivalent, reaching the 1.5°C objective is possible.

Achieving these ambitious targets requires not only a six-fold increase in mitigation investments but also a nationwide strategic approach that takes into account the associated socio-economic and environmental benefits. “Responsible for three quarters of current global emissions, G20 members will largely determine when global emissions reach net zero. (...) Overall, however, limited progress has been made on key indicators of confidence in net-zero implementation, including legal status, the existence and quality of implementation plans, and the alignment of near-term emission trajectories with net-zero targets,” the report states.

However, as stated by António Guterres at the opening of the COP29 Climate Action Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, UN Secretary-General, climate finance is a necessary investment for all. He emphasized that “climate action is not optional; it’s imperative.”

As the report suggests, “Nations must use COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, as a launchpad to increase ambition and ensure the new NDCs collectively promise to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.” In line with this goal, members of the Organization of Turkic States have taken steps to enhance cooperation on environmental protection and sustainable development. The signing of the Ministers' Declaration on Ecology marks a united commitment to addressing ecological challenges in the region.

Kazakhstan has also secured investment agreements totaling approximately $3.7 billion to advance renewable energy projects, according to Vice Minister of Energy Ilyas Bakytzhan. The deals include major collaborations with China and Masdar, emphasizing the development of wind generation and green energy initiatives. With this, Kazakhstan remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 through a balanced energy transition.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Denmark had announced a groundbreaking carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) tax targeting greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, marking the first such initiative in the world