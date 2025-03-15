5 Kazakh boxers storm into Women's Boxing World Championship

The first athlete, who secured a spot in the final was Victoria Gracheva (60 kg), who won her bout against Natalia Shadrina from Serbia. After three rounds, the judges awarded the victory to the Kazakh boxer with a score of 4-1.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

2024 Olympic bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay (48 kg) has also advanced to the final. In the semifinal, Kyzaibay defeated Kyong Ryong Hong from North Korea.

Kazakh boxer Alua Balkibekova (50 kg) also triumphed in her semifinal match. She confidently faced off against Kum Byol An from North Korea, displaying excellent defensive skills and counterattacks, while being precise in her offensive strategies.

Aida Abikeeva (63 kg) became the fourth Kazakh boxer to reach the final of the Women's Boxing World Championship final. In her semifinal bout, Abikeeva beat Elena Babicheva from Russia. Aida maintained control throughout the match, ultimately securing a victory by decision.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Yeldana Talipova will compete for the gold medal in +81kg category. In the semifinal, Talipova defeated Daria Sazonova from Moldova.

Thus, five Kazakh boxers will be vying in the final bouts of the Women's Boxing World Championship.

As reported earlier, six out of ten Kazakhstani athletes have secured spots in the semifinals and guaranteed themselves medals.