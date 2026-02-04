5 high-risk zones: Kazakhstan ramps up preparation efforts before thaw

The Vice-Prime Minister inspected the readiness of water facilities, roads, and bridges, as well as emergency response forces and assets. He also reviewed forecast data from the Talsim system and the results of flood situation modeling in the Tasqyn unit.

It was reported that significant progress has already been made, including the construction of protective dams, drainage system repairs, and the reinforcement of bridge structures. However, Kazhydromet National Weather Service warns of a challenging spring, with precipitation expected to exceed normal levels.

Kanat Bozumbayev singled out the Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions as priority zones requiring urgent reinforcement.

"The beginning of spring is expected to be warm with precipitation. Heavy rains last autumn led to the formation of an ice crust on the ground in several regions, which could complicate the flood situation. In this regard, it is vital to be prepared for various scenarios and take the necessary measures in advance. This especially applies to the Akimats (Administrations) of the Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Abai regions, having several issues, and decisions on some of them have not yet been made," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

He instructed the regional Akimats (Administrations) to conduct river blasting operations where required in advance, clean drainage canals, ditches, culverts, and storm sewers, and ensure timely snow removal from both urban and rural settlements.

Фото: Правительство РК

Furthermore, the Ministry of Ecology was tasked with monitoring weather conditions and promptly issuing storm warnings to the authorities concerned.

The Ministry of Water Resources was directed to determine reservoir fill levels, ensure constant monitoring, and organize safe water releases in advance if necessary. They were also told to maintain constant information exchange with neighboring states regarding transboundary water bodies.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, together with interested state bodies, was instructed to model potential regional situations in the Tasqyn system (integrated with Talsim data) to identify vulnerable settlements.

The Ministry of Emergency Response was ordered to conduct the Koktem-2026 drills in advance to refine action algorithms and ensure the readiness of the state civil protection system.

Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, they were tasked with coordinating the issues of timely evacuations and ensuring stocks of food, fuel, medicine, and other life-support items, particularly for settlements at risk of losing transport links. Additionally, reserves of inert materials, bagging, and engineering equipment must be created.

Deputy PM Bozumbayev ordered to complete all flood prevention and safety activities no later than March 1.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that regions of Kazakhstan are shifting into high-alert mode.