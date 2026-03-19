4.9M children aged under 5 died in 2024 - UN report

While under-5 deaths have declined by more than half since 2000, the pace of reduction has slowed by over 60% since 2015, raising concerns that global efforts are losing momentum.

Most of these deaths were preventable with proven, low-cost interventions and access to quality health care, the report said.

The report has been produced by UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, ​and the UN population division.

"No child should die from diseases that we know how to prevent. But we see worrying signs that progress in child survival is slowing," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in the report.

Newborns accounted for nearly half of all deaths, reflecting slower progress in preventing deaths around the time of birth. Complications from preterm birth made up 36% of newborn deaths, followed by complications during labor and delivery at 21%.

Beyond the first month, infectious diseases such as malaria, pneumonia, and diarrhea remained major killers. Malaria alone accounted for 17% of deaths in older children.

For the first time, the report estimated deaths directly linked to severe acute malnutrition, finding more than 100,000 children died from it in 2024.

"Children living amid conflict and crisis are nearly three times more likely to die before their fifth birthday," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "We must protect essential health and nutrition services and reach the most vulnerable families so every child has the chance not only to survive, but to thrive."

Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 58% of all under-5 deaths, followed by Southern Asia with 25%, with children in fragile settings nearly three times more likely to die.

The report also found that about 2.1 million children, adolescents, and young people aged 5-24 died in 2024, with causes of death shifting as children grow older.

Infectious diseases and injuries remain leading causes among younger age groups, while in adolescence, self-harm is the leading cause of death among girls aged 15-19, and road traffic injuries among boys.

The findings come as global funding for health systems faces increasing pressure, raising concerns over the sustainability of maternal, newborn, and child health programs.

The report warned that continued investment in health services, data systems, and essential care is critical not only to preserve past gains but also to accelerate progress.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s birth rate plummeted to record low in 2025.