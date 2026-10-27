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    4.9-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

    21:38, 27 October 2026

    An earthquake measuring 4.9 in magnitude struck Afghanistan on October 27, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    4.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Data Center

    The tremors were recorded at 7:09 p.m. Astana time (14:09 GMT).

    The epicenter was located at 36.62 degrees north latitude and 69.52 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and an energy class of 11.7. Its epicenter was at a depth of 70 kilometers.

    Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the western coast of Espiritu Santo island, Vanuatu, in the Pacific Ocean.

    Afghanistan World News Earthquake Natural disasters
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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