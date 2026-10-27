4.9-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

The tremors were recorded at 7:09 p.m. Astana time (14:09 GMT).

The epicenter was located at 36.62 degrees north latitude and 69.52 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and an energy class of 11.7. Its epicenter was at a depth of 70 kilometers.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the western coast of Espiritu Santo island, Vanuatu, in the Pacific Ocean.