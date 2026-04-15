4.5% in Japan constantly feel lonely: survey

The share of people who often or constantly feel lonely was higher in their 30s to 50s.

The survey, conducted by the Cabinet Office in December, found that 13.7 pct said they sometimes feel lonely and 19.5 pct said they have lonely feelings once in a while.

It also found that feelings of loneliness tend to be stronger among people who seldom eat with someone else.

People who often or constantly feel lonely accounted for 17.3 pct of those who said they seldom have meals with someone else.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency shared a guide on how to counter loneliness.