43C heatwave to grip west of Kazakhstan Saturday

According to the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet, an anticyclone spur is to bring a hot weather to the rest parts of the country. Kazakhstan will also brace for high wind as well as fog in the nighttime and morning.

A scorching heatwave is set to grip the south of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, southeast of Atyrau regions with daytime temperatures rising as high as 43C.

Daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 35-39C in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions, up to 40C in Kyzylorda region, and 38-40C in Mangistau region.

Fire danger predicted to be high in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Ulytau, east of Almaty, Kostanay, south, center of East Kazakhstan, north, west, east of Aktobe, north, center of Karaganda, west, south of Akmola, west of Pavlodar, northwest, west, center of Abai, south of Zhetysu regions.

Extremely high fire threat is forecast in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, west, north, east of Zhetysu, west, south, east of Zhambyl, Karaganda, center, south of Aktobe, southwest of Kostanay, south of Abai regions.