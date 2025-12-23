400bn tenge to be spent annually on SMEs support – Government

According to Zhumangarin, the program was developed jointly with the Amanat party and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. It is aimed at the large-scale development of small businesses, primarily in rural settlements and small towns.

The program focuses on technologically simple, quickly implementable projects that provide an immediate socio-economic impact.

“The program prioritizes the processing of agricultural raw materials, hides, construction of mini-bakeries, production of dairy and meat semi-finished products, food production, woodworking, furniture workshops, and the production of building materials, as well as handicrafts and development of other areas that form local value chains, sustainable production base, and long-term economic effect,” Zhumangarin noted.

The program provides for a two-level system of subsidy limits, reflecting the structure of the regional economy.

First level - allocation of up to 30% of the subsidy budget for the regions of Abai, Ulytau, Zhetysu, North Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda.

Second level - allocation of up to 70% of the subsidy budget for the remaining regions.

The total annual lending volume by second-tier banks under the program will amount to about 400 billion tenge.

“The annual need for subsidies in 2026 is about 24 billion tenge, while in the first year more than five thousand projects are expected to be supported,” said Zhumangarin.

The maximum loan amount per project is up to 200 million tenge. Subsidization - 40% of the nominal rate. The subsidy term is up to three years without extension.

According to calculations, the implementation of the program in 2026-2028 will allow:

· to support around 23,000 projects;

· to provide loans totaling 1.2 trillion tenge;

· to provide budgetary support of about 127 billion tenge.

The expected multiplier effect includes:

· tax revenues - 157 billion tenge;

· production output - about 1.4 trillion tenge;

· creation of around 7,000 new jobs and preservation of about 136,000 jobs.

