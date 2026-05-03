4,000 Kazakh students complete AI-SANA training

To date, about 4,000 students have completed the training, while the project has reached approximately 100,000 participants. This was announced during a working meeting between Minister Sayasat Nurbek and Paul Kim, an international AI expert and one of the key developers of the AI-SANA program.

The attendees included representatives of subordinate organizations and project partners from the Qazaqstan Halqyna Public Foundation. The parties discussed the second phase of the program, paying particular attention to the quality of education and student engagement.

Photo source: gov.kz

Paul Kim presented approaches to implementing the second and third phases of the program, which are based on Stanford University's methodology. He also spoke about the practice-oriented learning format on the SMILE platform, where theoretical knowledge is combined with applied tasks to develop entrepreneurial skills and create solutions in artificial intelligence.

Special attention was paid to strengthening the role of universities in supporting training, intensifying mentors' work, and improving oversight of program completion.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their systematic efforts to scale up the AI-SANA project and develop human resources specialized in AI in Kazakhstan.

As Minister Sayasat Nurbek previously announced, 27 universities have been chosen to roll out the AI-SANA Program.