4 new transformers launched on Satpayev Canal

During a briefing, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reviewed the branch’s progress since early 2025. The Satpayev Canal branch of the Kazvodkhoz enterprise is currently assembling and commissioning seven new transformers.

In total, under the Roadmap for the canal’s comprehensive reconstruction, 17 new transformers are expected to be installed by the end of 2028, along with the replacement of 19 pumping units.

By the end of 2025, four pumping units are scheduled for replacement on the canal, and work is already underway on installing two of them.

“The President’s instructions on modernizing and reconstructing the Satpayev Canal are being carried out on schedule. The work is driven by growing demand for the canal’s water resources. The project will improve the quality of water supply for both settlements and industrial enterprises, while also ensuring the canal’s long-term and safe operation,” Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraikhanov said.

