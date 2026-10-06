4 killed in US military strike in Caribbean
Four people were killed in a US military strike on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Caribbean, according to US Southern Command, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Under the direction of US Southern Command, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out the lethal strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes on October 4.
The US Southern Command said confirmed intelligence indicated that the vessel was actively involved in narco-trafficking.
The four people killed in the operation were described by the US military as narco-terrorists.
On October 4, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists. @DeptofWar— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) October 5, 2026
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Navy and Royal Navy had sunk the decommissioned frigate USS Klakring (FFG-42) during a multinational sinking exercise in the Atlantic Ocean.