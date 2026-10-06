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    4 killed in US military strike in Caribbean

    06:40, 6 October 2026

    Four people were killed in a US military strike on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Caribbean, according to US Southern Command, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    4 killed in US military strike in Caribbean
    Photo credit: Screenshot / U.S. Southern Command

    Under the direction of US Southern Command, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out the lethal strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes on October 4.

    The US Southern Command said confirmed intelligence indicated that the vessel was actively involved in narco-trafficking.

    The four people killed in the operation were described by the US military as narco-terrorists.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Navy and Royal Navy had sunk the decommissioned frigate USS Klakring (FFG-42) during a multinational sinking exercise in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Armed Forces USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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