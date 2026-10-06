4 killed in US military strike in Caribbean

Under the direction of US Southern Command, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out the lethal strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes on October 4.

The US Southern Command said confirmed intelligence indicated that the vessel was actively involved in narco-trafficking.

The four people killed in the operation were described by the US military as narco-terrorists.

On October 4, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists. @DeptofWar — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) October 5, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Navy and Royal Navy had sunk the decommissioned frigate USS Klakring (FFG-42) during a multinational sinking exercise in the Atlantic Ocean.