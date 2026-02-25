4 killed in stabbing attack in U.S. state of Washington

Police responded to reports that a man, allegedly in violation of a no-contact order, was outside a residence and began attacking people with a knife.

When deputies arrived, three victims were found dead at the scene. A fourth victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The suspect was shot and killed by responding deputies.

The case remains under investigation, authorities said.

