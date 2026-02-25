EN
    4 killed in stabbing attack in U.S. state of Washington

    07:52, 25 February 2026

    Four people were killed in a stabbing attack Tuesday morning in Purdy, U.S. state of Washington, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Xinhua reported.

    Photo credit: Pexels

    Police responded to reports that a man, allegedly in violation of a no-contact order, was outside a residence and began attacking people with a knife.

    When deputies arrived, three victims were found dead at the scene. A fourth victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

    The suspect was shot and killed by responding deputies.

    The case remains under investigation, authorities said.

    Earlier, it was reported that gun attack during soccer match killed 11 in central Mexico.

