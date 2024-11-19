4 killed in road accident in Turkistan region

As a result of the accident, a car driver and three passengers died at the scene.

The police have initiated a criminal investigation into the road accident as well as all necessary investigative measures, with the circumstances of the incident being clarified.

The police are urging drivers and passengers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and to exercise caution on the roads of the region.

It was earlier reported that seven people, including two children had been killed in the road accident in the Karaganda region.