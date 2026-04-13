4 killed in road accident in Kostanay region

According to preliminary data, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz 200 veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a VAZ-2107.

A criminal case has been opened following the accident.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident. The police urged drivers to strictly follow traffic rules and stay attentive on the road.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 18 bodies retrieved after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh.