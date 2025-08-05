4 killed by landslide in northern India, 50 other missing

The incident took place in the village of Dharali in the Uttrakhand state, local broadcaster India Today reported.

Authorities rushed to deploy the Indian Army for a rescue operation.

The mudslide triggered a “sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement,” the army wrote on X.

Troops were immediately “mobilized and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations,” it added.

Television footage showed floodwaters sweeping away houses and a road in the area.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state’s chief minister, said a cloudburst had taken place in the area.

“I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored,” he said on X.