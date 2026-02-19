38 miners die in gas explosion in central Nigeria

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at a site operated by Solid Mining Company in the Zurak community of Wase Local Government Area, affecting mainly miners working underground.

Preliminary reports showed that an accumulation of toxic gases, believed to be carbon monoxide, triggered the explosion in underground tunnels during peak operations.

Local tribal authorities described the scene as "catastrophic." Aliyu Adamu Idris, the acting district head, told local media that most of the victims were young men aged 20 to 35.

"It is a dark day for our community. We have lost 38 of our energetic youths to this tragedy, leaving many families in mourning," Idris said.

Alfred Alabo, police spokesperson in Plateau, said security personnel had been deployed to cordon off the site while authorities finalize a detailed briefing on the incident.

Local media, citing medical sources, reported that about 27 people are receiving treatment for severe respiratory distress, with most survivors suffering from acute inhalation of toxic fumes.

