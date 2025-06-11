37C heatwave to grip parts of Kazakhstan on June 11

Fire threat remains high in Almaty, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, north of West Kazakhstan, west, south of Pavlodar, center of Aktobe, east of Zhambyl, northwest, southeast, center of Mangistau, south of Akmola, west, north of North Kazakhstan, northwest, southeast, center of Kostanay, south of East Kazakhstan regions.

The Mets warn of extremely high fire threat in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, northwest, east, center of Atyrau, west, north, south, southeast of Aktobe, west, north of Almaty, north, east of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, west of Karaganda, southwest, south of Abai, north, east of Zhetysu regions.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise as high as 35-37C in Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, south of Abai regions.