€37 million heist foiled: Paris police recover stolen electronics from JD.com warehouse

The facility, located in Dugny in the Seine-Saint-Denis department and operated by Chinese retail giant JD.com, was hit by a group of professional thieves in the early hours of December 22, 2025.

According to investigators, the intruders disabled surveillance cameras and circumvented the alarm system before stealing a large shipment of high-value electronics. Initial media reports suggested that more than 50,000 devices - including premium smartphones and laptops - had been taken.

While some initial valuations placed the potential loss as high as 37 million euros (nearly $44 million), JD.com later clarified that the actual damage was significantly lower than those early figures suggested.

After a two-month probe conducted by French law enforcement agencies with international support, authorities announced on Saturday that the majority of the stolen goods had been located and recovered. The breakthrough marks a significant development for JD.com, which has been expanding its presence across Western Europe.

Despite the December breach, the company confirmed it remains on track to launch Joybuy, a new online retail platform designed specifically for European consumers. The rollout is scheduled for March in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The recovered products are currently undergoing standard police procedures before being reintegrated into the company’s supply chain. JD.com stated that it will continue investing in its global logistics network - now comprising more than 130 warehouses worldwide - while strengthening security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.