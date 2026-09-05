35 Kazakh companies join China’s grain trading platform

The platform was launched during the Kazakh delegation’s participation in the 8th China Grain Trade Conference, which was attended by Vice Minister of Agriculture Nazgul Khatepova.

Built on China’s National Grain Trade Center, the platform provides access to a network of around 50,000 agricultural enterprises. It is operated by the Grain Trade Coordination Center under China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The digital platform enables companies from Kazakhstan and China to trade online, connect directly with potential partners, and conclude deals with fewer intermediaries. Transactions can be conducted through competitive bidding or direct negotiations, including open auctions, invitation-based tenders, negotiated deals, and fixed-price sales.

The platform also offers financial guarantees, online settlements, independent inspections, and dispute resolution mechanisms to improve the security and transparency of transactions. These tools are expected to make export deals faster and more predictable, particularly in terms of pricing.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

“Thirty-five Kazakh companies have already registered on the platform, and contracts have been signed for the export of 24,000 tons of oilseed flax. This demonstrates strong interest among Chinese partners in Kazakhstan’s agricultural products,” Khatepova said.

Initially, the platform will cover grains, oilseeds, vegetable oils, and other oil and fat products, with the range expected to expand in line with demand from the Chinese market.

“I am confident that the platform will help Kazakh producers reach new markets, increase exports, and further strengthen agricultural cooperation between our countries,” Khatepova added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had increased its fish fillet exports by 35.7%, while imports had fallen by 12.8%.