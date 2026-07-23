31 killed as floods hit northeastern India

Of 31 fatalities, 21 people died in the last 24 hours, according to a statement released late Tuesday by Assam's State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that more than 700,000 people were affected by the floods, and three people remained missing.

He said 25 districts of the state are affected by floods, and the Charaideo district has recorded the highest number of deaths.

The Chief Minister said that due to the sudden “cloudburst, floods have struck even those districts of Assam where such an impact had not been witnessed before.”

“Our team is engaged day and night in relief and rescue operations and is working to bring the situation under control,” he added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 25 people had been killed as floods and landslides struck across northern and northeastern India.