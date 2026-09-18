3 dead, 8 injured in Philippine high school shooting
11:16, 18 September 2026
At least three people were killed, and eight people were injured in a school shooting in southern Philippines on Friday, with four of them in critical condition, according to local media reports, Xinhua reports.
All classes were immediately suspended at all levels in the municipality of Banga, South Cotabato Province, where the accident happened, according to the local disaster risk reduction and management office.
The Department of Education expressed deep concern over the reported shooting incident at Banga National High School in Banga, South Cotabato.
Earlier, it was reported at least 67 had been killed in a gold mine collapse in Sudan.