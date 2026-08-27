3 dead, 265 missing after mudslide strikes China-Nepal border port
06:30, 27 August 2026
Three people had been killed and 265 others remained missing as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to initial estimates, after a mudslide struck a port along the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, officials said, Xinhua reports.
The mudslide, which occurred on the Nepalese side, struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County of Xizang on Wednesday morning.
Authorities are still verifying the casualties and rescue efforts are ongoing, according to the on-site headquarters.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 95 people had been killed and 384 tourists were missing following a devastating flash flood in northern Nepal.