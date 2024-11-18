3 children, 1 adult die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kostanay region
18:24, 18 November 2024
The tragedy occurred on Sunday, November 17, in a private house in Karynsaldy village of Amangeldy district, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rescuers say there were no signs of fire in the house when they arrived at the incident scene.
According to the preliminary information from the regional emergencies department, a total of six people became the victims of carbon monoxide poisoning. Four of them, born 1957, 2016, 2021 and 2022, were found dead. Another two were rushed to a hospital in Arkalyk town.
The rescuers are working on the scene. The cause and circumstances of the incident are being investigated.