3 biathletes represent Kazakhstan at BMW IBU World Cup in Slovenia

As part of the tournament, the women’s individual race took place. Three athletes represented Kazakhstan at this event.

In the final standings, Arina Kryukova came in 77th, Yelizaveta Beletskaya - 90th, and Aisha Rakisheva - 91st.

Today, March 13, the men’s individual race will take place, starting at 7:15 pm Astana time.

As reported earlier, the Kazakh biathlete has secured gold at the IBU Para Biathlon World Cup stage.