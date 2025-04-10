2nd Coordination Council meeting: Documents to promote cooperation in Kazakhstan’s water sector signed in Astana

Participants reviewed the Council’s activities over the past six months and discussed priority areas for sustainable water resource management. Special focus was placed on the further implementation of the Partnership Water Initiative for 2024–2030, adopted in September 2024, and on strengthening partnerships.

During the reporting period, initiatives were launched to mobilize resources in key areas, including the development of a national water resources information system and capacity building for sector specialists. The meeting also featured a signing ceremony for five cooperation agreements between the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, its affiliated organizations, and several international partners.

The Coordination Council has already proven to be an effective platform for building partnerships among the public, international, and private sectors. In just six months, we’ve reached concrete agreements and launched new projects with partner countries, development institutions, financial organizations, and major companies. The Ministry has signed three agreements and sixteen memorandums with international partners from the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, the USA, Israel, China, the Islamic Development Bank, the Eurasian Development Bank, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and UNDP, said Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.

Among the key outcomes are the following:

The Ministry signed a communiqué with the Spanish company Xcalibur Smart Mapping to map underground water resources in western Kazakhstan. The document outlines mutual commitments to conduct all necessary studies to ensure the sustainable use of the country’s groundwater.

The Ministry, Islamic Development Bank, and UNDP signed a Statement of Intent to jointly strengthen the technical capacity of Kazakhstan’s water sector, advance digitalization, improve flood forecasting systems and climate resilience, and develop water policy.

The Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources and the Eurasian Development Bank signed an agreement to provide a grant for the creation of a National Water Resources Information System, to be completed by 2026. The project aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and equitable distribution of Kazakhstan’s water resources.

The Kazvodkhoz enterprise and China’s PowerChina International signed a communiqué on ongoing and expanded cooperation, including training seminars in China for Kazakhstani water sector specialists. The first group of 30 participants has already begun a two-week training program in China.

Kazvodkhoz also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Primus Capital Almaty LLP, focusing on developing small hydropower plants at the facilities of the national enterprise.

It’s encouraging to see how in just a few months, this Council has evolved from a concept into a functioning platform with real results. Thanks to this platform, a broad range of national and international actors have come together to support Kazakhstan’s water sector priorities. We are now seeing the implementation of new initiatives and partnerships aimed at increasing the resilience of Kazakhstan’s water sector, noted Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

The Coordination Council of Development Partners for the Water Sector was established in September 2024 at the initiative of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the UNDP in Kazakhstan. The Council currently includes 35 partner organizations.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed the Water Code of Kazakhstan.