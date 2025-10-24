28,000 youth in Astana identified as NEET

"According to the Bureau of National Statistics, NEET youth account for approximately 6.2% of Astana’s young population this year, or 28,000 people. To expand employment opportunities for unemployed youth and other citizen categories, we organized around 40 job fairs. Under the Jassyl Yel (Green Country) project, 5,200 young people obtained employment this summer. The Jol Tap (Find Way) project currently provides training in digital specialties, including SMM, targeting, and graphic design, and trade jobs, such as seamstress, barista, and basic accounting. By year-end, nearly 5,300 participants are expected to complete vocational training and 2,700 digital training programs," Ibrayev said.

The speaker noted that in Astana, as part of the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) national campaign, over 100,000 people, including many young people, were involved in urban beautification.

Also, sports training and meetings with popular bloggers are regularly organized for young people. Additional events include competitions, creative contests, podcasts, and mock trials.

As Ibrayev reported, Astana places strong emphasis on volunteering, which is a primary focus of the youth resource center Astana Zhastary (Astana Youth). The capital currently has 6,000 active volunteers, while its youth population exceeds 481,000. About 30 youth organizations operate in the city.

It is worth noting that NEET youth are defined as young people who are not studying, working, or participating in vocational training programs.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan's unemployment rate was at 4.6% in the first half of 2025.