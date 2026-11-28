According to the CDC’s official report⁠, 233 of the ship’s 2,936 passengers and 35 of its 1,132 crew members reported illness during the voyage, which ran from November 11 to 23. The main symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea.

The outbreak was first reported to the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program on Nov. 15, four days after the ship began its voyage. The agency updated its report on Nov. 24, identifying norovirus as the cause.

In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises stepped up sanitation measures, isolated affected passengers and crew members, and collected samples for laboratory testing. CDC specialists also conducted an on-site investigation.

The agency did not specify how the outbreak originated.

According to the CDC⁠, norovirus is highly contagious and can spread through contaminated food, water, and surfaces, as well as direct contact with infected individuals. Symptoms typically develop within 12 to 48 hours of exposure, with most people recovering within one to three days.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported⁠ that more than 100 passengers and crew members fell ill during a norovirus outbreak aboard the same cruise ship in May 2026.