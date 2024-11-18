26 gold, silver and zinc deposits to be put up for auction

To participate in the auction, interested parties are required to submit an application via the website minerals.e-qazyna.kz until January 15, 2025. The requisite fee for participation in the auction is 100 MCI. Additionally, a security deposit of five times the amount of the starting subscription bonus will be required.

The auction is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2025 on the web portal of the register of state property e-qazyna.kz.

The full text of the auction notice is available here.

Last year, two auctions were held for 74 subsoil plots, resulting in the signing of a bonus agreement valued at approximately 3.5 billion tenge.