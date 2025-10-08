25.5 pct of online gov't services restored after data center fire in S. Korea

As of noon, 165 out of a total of 647 online administrative services affected by last month's fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, according to the central disaster response headquarters.

Among the restored services are the culture ministry's internal portal and the work support program of the Korea Customs Service.

The government is accelerating efforts to restore the remaining services by transferring 96 systems destroyed in the fire to another national data center located in the southeastern city of Daegu, officials said.

The fire began when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room of the NIRS on Sept. 26 and was completely extinguished the following day.

As a preemptive measure, the government shut down 647 online systems to protect data and infrastructure. Of the affected systems, 436 were public services and 211 were internal intranet systems used by government officials.

Earlier, it was reported hundreds of online state services, systems were disrupted in a state data center fire in South Korea.