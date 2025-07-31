25 injured after Delta flight diverted due to turbulence

Flight DL56 safely landed at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday, where medical teams were waiting to assess passengers and crew, NBC News cited the airline as saying.

Some 25 individuals were taken to nearby hospitals for further medical attention, Delta said in a statement.

The plane touched down around 7:45 pm, with firefighting and EMS teams responding at the gate to assist those onboard, NBC quoted the Minneapolis airport as saying.

"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs," the airline said.

The airline did not specify the total number of people aboard the flight, which was operated using an Airbus A330-900 aircraft, but that model can carry up to 465 passengers, according to NBC.

UPDATE:



At approximately 7:00 PM EDT on July 30, 2025, Delta Air Lines Flight DL56, a transatlantic flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Amsterdam, Netherlands, made an emergency landing at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport after severe turbulence caused the aircraft… pic.twitter.com/X79eJMm7K7 — Laszlo Varga (@LaszloRealtor) July 31, 2025

