245 horses have been imported to Kyrgyzstan as of March 2025
The Ministry of Agriculture reported that breeding cattle are imported from abroad in order to increase livestock productivity. Thus, about 800-900 breeds of heavy and purebred horses from European countries and the USA are imported to the republic every year, Kabar reports.
This process makes a significant contribution to improving the breed qualities of the local livestock, helping to increase its genetic potential and overall productivity.
Specialists from the Department of Breeding Livestock, Pastures and Forage conduct a thorough expert assessment of the breeding value of horses imported from abroad, based on the data from their breeding passports.
