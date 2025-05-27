EN
    24 kids poisoned at kindergarten in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region

    12:30, 27 May 2025

    24 kids and 2 workers were reportedly poisoned at the Narymbet ata kindergarten in Tespa village, Sairam district of Turkistan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    24 kids poisoned at kindergarten in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region
    Collage credit: Kazinform/DALL-E

    Serious violations of sanitary-hygienic norms were detected during an unscheduled inspection following the mass food poisoning.

    Hand-swab samples of food handlers showed the presence of pathogenic microbial flora.

    All those suffered were examined, provided with primary care and discharged home, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Law enforcement agencies launched a criminal investigation into the mass poisoning.

    Earlier, it was reported, pupils were hit by a mass food poisoning incident in Mangistau region.

