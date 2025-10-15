2.3 million tourists visit Issyk-Kul in summer season

According to her data, there are 6,330 households in Issyk-Kul Oblast hosting independent tourists increase by 14% compared to 2024.

This demonstrates the development of tourism and small business in the region. Issyk-Kul region accounts for the majority of tourist flow. 3,533,000 tourists visited the republic from June to August 2025. The Chui region also saw positive growth, accounting for 9.5% of the total number of tourists, while Osh city accounted for 7.5% of the total and Osh region for 3.6%. The increase in tourist flow is due to improved transportation systems and the active development of suburban tourist complexes, she said.

Tekeyeva reported that the number of tourists accommodated in the organized and unorganized sector increased by 1.2 million tourists, or 2.6% more compared to last summer.

