23 killed, over 100 injured in Nigeria explosions
At least 23 people have been confirmed dead and 108 others were injured in three explosions Monday evening that rocked the northeastern city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, Xinhua reported.
A spokesman for the Borno State police said in a statement on Tuesday that suspected suicide bombers allegedly detonated improvised explosive devices at the Maiduguri Monday Market, the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Post Office Flyover area, citing a preliminary investigation.
A joint team of security forces was quickly dispatched to secure the affected areas and prevent further threats. The spokesperson confirmed that normalcy had been restored, with heightened security measures now in place.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
It is reported that three explosions occurred in Maiduguri, in Nigeria’s Borno State, and that one of them took place at the entrance of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. pic.twitter.com/YDmhGrZjzd— Mintel World (@mintelworld) March 16, 2026