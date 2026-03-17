23 killed, over 100 injured in Nigeria explosions

A spokesman for the Borno State police said in a statement on Tuesday that suspected suicide bombers allegedly detonated improvised explosive devices at the Maiduguri Monday Market, the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Post Office Flyover area, citing a preliminary investigation.

A joint team of security forces was quickly dispatched to secure the affected areas and prevent further threats. The spokesperson confirmed that normalcy had been restored, with heightened security measures now in place.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.