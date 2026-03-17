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    23 killed, over 100 injured in Nigeria explosions

    13:48, 17 March 2026

    At least 23 people have been confirmed dead and 108 others were injured in three explosions Monday evening that rocked the northeastern city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, Xinhua reported.

    23 killed, over 100 injured in Nigeria explosions
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    A spokesman for the Borno State police said in a statement on Tuesday that suspected suicide bombers allegedly detonated improvised explosive devices at the Maiduguri Monday Market, the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Post Office Flyover area, citing a preliminary investigation.

    A joint team of security forces was quickly dispatched to secure the affected areas and prevent further threats. The spokesperson confirmed that normalcy had been restored, with heightened security measures now in place.

    No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Nigeria Africa World News Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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