22 suspected cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever reported in Kazakhstan’s southern region

The region announced the completion of the autumn seasonal pest control measures to fight ticks.

According to the sanitary-epidemiological control department of Kyzylorda region, there are 111 settlements that may emerge as a hot spot for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever across the region.

Disinfection of cattle yards, buffer zones and sanitary protection areas was carried out in the settlements listed. The settlements, where the efficiency was below 90 precent, repeated disinfection was conducted, with sanitary standards were brought into compliance, said Gulmira Syzdykova, chief of the department.

Since early 2025, 22 suspected cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, of which 12 were laboratory-confirmed, have been registered in Kyzylorda region.

Syzdykova said: “Kazaly, Karmakshy, Syrdariya, Zhanakorgan districts, and Kyzylorda city recorded one case, each. Shieli district reported five cases and Zhalagash district – two.”

All persons who were in contact with those infected were under medical supervision for 14 days. There were no complaints and deviations in their health. All hot spots were studied for epidemiological and entomological factors and were fully disinfected, she added.

In total, 1,268 people have been treated after being bitten by ticks in the region’s medical facilities since the beginning of the year.

