215 billion tenge TPP under construction in Kyzylorda

In line with the instruction of the Head of State to step up the operation of heat and power plants across the country, a significant project is currently ongoing in the Kyzylorda region.

“A total of 38 projects worth some 11 billion tenge are currently underway to provide residents with electricity. To address the regional electricity shortage, a new TPP with a capacity of 240 MW worth 215 billion tenge is being constructed in Kyzylorda at an accelerated pace. Aksa Energy, Turkish investor, has made a 127 billion tenge investment in the construction of the TPP, which is scheduled for commissioning in September next year. The TPP represents the largest and most distinctive investment project to be undertaken in the country during the period of independence. The construction progress is under direct control of the President and the Government,” Nurlybek Nalibayev said.

It was previously reported that the Kazakh Government intends to attract $20 billion in investment to modernize TPPs and municipal facilities countrywide.