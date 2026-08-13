21-year-old Kazakh singer performs all Moana songs in Disney remake

For the young Kazakh vocalist, performing Moana's songs marked the fulfillment of a childhood dream. Having grown up watching Disney animated films, Asuat had long dreamed of lending her voice to a movie character, and Moana became her first dubbing project, with the singer performing all of the lead character's songs in the Russian-language version of the film.

Asuat said she feels a strong connection with Moana, describing her as brave, independent and determined to follow her own path — qualities she associates with the image of a strong Kazakh woman. She also noted that the film's theme of connection to one's ancestors and heritage resonates deeply with her, adding that the experience showed her that childhood dreams can come true if you continue to believe in and pursue them.

Photo credit: from Sanat Asuat's personal archive

A 2026 graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts, Asuat studied under Nagima Yeskaliyeva. In 2025, she became Kazakhstan's only representative and a finalist on The Voice of Azerbaijan, while also being featured in weekly highlights and rankings across The Voice global franchise.

Asuat currently performs at concerts and participates in charity projects across Kazakhstan, while her future plans include working on an original album and pursuing a master's degree.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen released his first original song in Turkish, titled “Yazgı,” introducing the track to audiences worldwide on August 3.