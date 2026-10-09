2029 declared CIS Year of Transport Connectivity

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Following the meeting, a package of documents was signed on CIS activities and further development of cooperation between the member states.

The Council of the Heads of State declared 2028 the Year of Social Development and Quality of Life and 2029 the CIS Year of Transport Connectivity.

Earlier, Kazakh President suggested drafting the 2035 CIS Development Strategy.