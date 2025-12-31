2025 marks a truly momentous, successful year for our people — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

In his address, the President highlighted the nation’s significant achievements over the past year.

— Kazakhstanis always greet the New Year with an uplifted spirit and sincere hope. At these moments, each of us turns to our cherished dreams, gratefully recalls the most significant events of the outgoing year, makes plans for the future, and directs our gaze forward toward new achievements. The year 2025 has become truly momentous and successful for our people. Kazakhstan has confidently embarked on the path of steady and sustainable development. Despite the difficult global situation, our country’s economy continued to grow, with gross domestic product exceeding 6%. The state’s gold and foreign exchange reserves surpassed 62 billion US dollars, the Head of State said.

As President Tokayev noted, large-scale investments have enabled the completion of a series of major projects. In particular, the second line of the Dostyk–Moyynty railway was launched. It is the largest railway mainline constructed since Kazakhstan gained Independence.

— At the same time, about 13 thousand kilometers of highways were built and repaired. All of this has significantly strengthened Kazakhstan’s transit potential. For the second consecutive year, our rural workers have achieved high results, harvesting generous crops and filling grain reserves. We attach priority importance to the development of rural areas and agriculture. For the first time in history, farmers received unprecedented financial support, with 1 trillion tenge allocated for these purposes. This year, more than 19 million square meters of housing were commissioned in the country. Thousands of Kazakhstani families have acquired their own homes and confidence in the future, the President noted.

The Head of State underscored the significant progress made in the social sector. Over 100 schools and approximately 200 healthcare facilities were built. Furthermore, the world’s leading universities opened their branches in Kazakhstan.

— Attention to the protection of human rights is being consistently strengthened. The principle of Law and Order is firmly taking root in society, while legal culture and civic responsibility are growing. All our achievements are the result of the creative labor of the people of Kazakhstan. Our compatriots have achieved significant success in education, science, and culture, making a substantial contribution to shaping the image of Kazakhstan as a spiritually strong, mature, and intellectually developed nation. Our school students have honorably won victories in international academic competitions. Our athletes performed with dignity on the world’s largest arenas, enhancing the glory of Kazakhstan and raising our Blue Flag high. This year we solemnly celebrated the Year of Working Professions, showing special respect to those who contribute to the country’s prosperity through their labor. This course of support for working people will continue in the future, emphasized the President of Kazakhstan.

He said that the state provided comprehensive support to teachers and doctors. This policy remains a long-term strategic priority. The Government also focused significant attention on supporting scientists and cultural figures.

— The future of a people who know how to value honest and conscientious labor will rightfully be bright and reliable. Citizens devoted to their country, true professionals in their fields, will become the driving force and a reliable pillar of our state, confidently leading it to new heights and achievements. Thus, we have honorably completed the first quarter of the twenty first century. In terms of economic and social indicators, Kazakhstan has taken leading positions in our political and geographical space. Together, as a single people, we are building a Just, Safe, Strong, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan. And now we are entering the Year of the Horse. For the Kazakh people, the steed has always had special symbolic significance. People say, “The Year of the Horse will be prosperous.” We expect many good achievements from the coming year. As a mature and civilized nation, we direct our gaze far ahead. We set high goals and concrete plans for their implementation, the Head of State said.

