20 trapped in Tokyo Skytree elevator for 5 hours

According to the operator, Japan’s tallest broadcasting tower and popular tourist attraction will remain closed Monday for safety inspections.

Police said the elevator stopped suddenly about 30 meters above street level at around 8:20 p.m. in Sumida Ward. All passengers were rescued without injury.

According to Tobu Tower Skytree Co., two elevators halted at around 8:15 p.m. while operating between the fourth‑floor entrance and the 350‑meter height observation deck. One elevator carried 20 passengers, while the other was empty.

Rescuers positioned an adjacent elevator at the same height and placed a stainless steel panel between the two, allowing passengers to exit through an emergency side door. The operation lasted until 2 a.m.

Following the incident, two other elevators were temporarily stopped for safety checks, leaving about 1,200 visitors unable to descend from the observation area.

Tobu Tower Skytree apologized for the situation and pledged to prevent similar incidents. “The cause of the elevator malfunction is currently under investigation,” the company said, noting that all elevators are undergoing comprehensive inspections and maintenance reinforcement. Advance ticket holders for the national holiday will be reimbursed.