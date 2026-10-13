2 students using AI glasses to cheat on South Korea’s hardest tests get caught

According to the sources, a test-taker at Yonsei University in western Seoul wore normal glasses before the start of the mathematics essay portion on Saturday but switched to AI glasses after the exam began.

Proctors reported the student to the school, and the person admitted to having worn AI glasses, the sources said. Yonsei University is currently reviewing possible action against the examinee.

A similar incident occurred during an entrance exam at the University of Seoul on Oct. 3 where an applicant wore regular glasses while supervisors checked the IDs of test-takers and switched to smart glasses later.

The University of Seoul immediately removed the student from the test site and banned the applicant from taking its entrance exam for the next three years.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korean police had busted exam fraud ring, revealing cheating scheme.