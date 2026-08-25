2 Kazakh sisters die in UAE, Foreign Ministry confirms

The ministry said Kazakhstani diplomats in Dubai are assisting the victims’ family, including with the necessary documentation to arrange the return of their bodies to Kazakhstan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its sincere condolences to the family and relatives of Kazakhstani citizens Akzhan Bokhanova and Zhuldyz Bokhanova, who died in Sharjah, UAE,” the ministry’s press service said.

The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai is providing the family with the necessary consular and legal assistance, including help with documentation and cooperation with the relevant UAE authorities regarding the circumstances of the women’s deaths, the ministry said.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are currently being investigated by the competent authorities of the UAE. No further details have been released at this stage in the interests of the investigation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains in contact with the families of the deceased and is providing them with the necessary assistance within its authority,” the ministry added.

Earlier, it was reported one person had been killed, and three others had been injured in a sword attack at a school in central Sweden last Friday.