1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics held in Baku

The event was organized by the Turkic Academy in collaboration with Baku State University and the Turkic Academy of Sciences. Among the attendees are Shahin Mustafayev, President of the Turkic Academy; Elchin Babayev, Rector of Baku State University; Muzaffer Şeker, President of the Turkish Academy of Sciences; and representatives from academic and international institutions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Romania, and Thailand.

Photo credit: AzerTAC

Participants presented reports on the role of artificial intelligence in education, culture, and society, and discussed issues such as knowledge transformation, digital sovereignty, ethics, and the future of work. During the discussions, it was emphasized that international cooperation remains a key factor in ensuring the responsible and ethical development of technologies.

Photo credit: AzerTAC

“Artificial intelligence provides unprecedented opportunities for humanity, but also poses new ethical challenges. As representatives of the Turkic world with rich philosophical and humanistic traditions, we must contribute to shaping a fair and responsible digital era. Knowledge must go hand in hand with ethics,” said Shahin Mustafayev, President of the Turkic Academy.

Photo credit: The Turkic Academy

A special highlight of the conference was the presentation of the newly established Department of Artificial Intelligence Ethics at Baku State University, which aims to conduct advanced research and train specialists who combine technical expertise with a humanistic worldview.

Photo credit: The Turkic Academy

As part of the event, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Baku State University and the Turkic Academy, affirming their commitment to jointly develop research in AI ethics and train qualified professionals in the field.