19 injured amid panic after earthquake in Türkiye

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said on X that the injuries primarily resulted from panic and people jumping from high elevations. He said that 15 of the wounded remain in hospitals for treatment.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that a total of 504 reports had been received by emergency call centers, including 25 concerning building damage. "Each report is being assessed individually," he added.

According to Yerlikaya, three unused buildings and a shop were demolished, and no casualties were reported.

As field inspections continue, authorities are warning the public not to enter buildings that have been damaged. Many residents spent the night outdoors, while local officials opened schools and mosques for public use.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency stated on X that the quake struck the Sindirgi district in Balikesir province at 10:48 p.m. local time (1948 GMT) at a depth of 5.99 kilometers.

The quake was also felt in nearby provinces, including Istanbul, Bursa, and Izmir. Flights were briefly suspended at Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen Airport to allow for runway inspections.

🇹🇷 A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey, injuring 22 people — most of them after jumping from balconies in panic.



The quake’s epicenter was nearly 6 km deep. Three buildings and a store collapsed, but everyone inside was safely evacuated.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said…

